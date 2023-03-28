A Van Buren County man was reported missing on March 23.
William Ward was last seen on the morning of March 22 in the area of North Fork Road, authorities said.
Ward was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, a plaid turquoise shirt and blue jeans. Ward is believed to have left his residence on foot, with an unknown direction of travel.
If anyone has seen William or has information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Van Buren County dispatch at 501-884-6004.
