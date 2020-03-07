CONWAY-Arkansas Mission of Mercy will return to Conway in April and will make the city its permanent home.
The event, which provides millions of dollars worth of free dental care to thousands of patients over the span of one weekend, has no requirements beyond a need for dental care.
Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis and are not asked for identification, insurance or any other information.
“We’re just here to help these people, that’s it,” Dr. Terry Fiddler, who has volunteered with the program since its inception and spearheaded getting the event stationed in Conway, said.
The event was last held in Conway in 2018 where dentists and hygienists, dental assistants, lab techs and nurses from across the state gave their time and expertise to treat more than 2,300 people resulting in more than $1.4 million worth of free dentistry.
In addition to the hundreds of dentists and hygienists, the event would not be possible without lay volunteers, Fiddler said.
People don’t need to have any special skills to be a lay volunteer. Each team of volunteers will be led by a volunteer captain who has been with the program from the start.
“They will assign tasks,” Fiddler said. “Basically, the only required skill of a lay volunteer is to like talking to other people. No health care knowledge is required.“
In 2018, the event had a total of 970 volunteers, which Fiddler said was ideal.
“The more we have the better,” he said. “I’d rather turn down people than not have enough. Last time was perfect. We used everybody that walked through the door.”
He said 550 lay volunteers are needed for April 23-25. Patients will be seen from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24 and 25 at the Conway Expo Center. Volunteers will help with set up on April 23.
In 2018, Renewal Ranch helped with the set up and several of those in the program also received free dental care.
“Renewal Ranch was a great partner and helped with the heavy lifting,” Fiddler said.
In addition to the free dental care, patients will receive medicine if they need it, as well as breakfast and lunch at no charge.
There is no eligibility or income requirements to receive the dental care. Services include cleanings, fillings and extractions. The care is open to adults and children.
“This is the largest free health care event in the south,” Fiddler said. “In 2019, we were the largest Mission of Mercy in the U.S. The last time we were in Conway, there were 1,100 people in line by 3 a.m. Thursday.”
To volunteer or see more information, visit www.arkansas missionofmercy.org or www. arkansasdentistry.org. Anyone with questions can also call 1-800-501-2732.
