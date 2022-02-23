The start of Major League Baseball’s spring training was put on hold again for the third year in a row last week. The previous two years it was Covid that caused the delay, this year it is a disagreement between the players union and the owners. Talks between owners and the players union are set to resume this week in hopes to avoid a delay in Opening Day, which is scheduled for March 31. Most of the talks seem to be about expanding the playoffs and players’ salaries, typical stuff. That’s not the point.
For the casual baseball fan, this might not mean much. For those of us who breathe the sport, it is disappointing. As an avid Cubs fan, you would think I would be accustomed to being disappointed when it comes to baseball. Sometimes I wonder if the players union and the owners think about the fans when they get into these squabbles.
Back in ‘94 the players walked out and went on strike. That was the longest strike in MLB history and one of the most devastating to the fans. This walk-out led to the ’94 World Series being canceled and also had a rippled effect into the ‘95 season by delaying its start. The strike also inspired an exodus of sorts for many baseball fans. It took me a few years to get back into the swing of being excited about professional sports. Anytime players walk off the field for financial reasons, it damages the spirit of the sport I have come to love.
The players can’t shoulder all the blame for this one. This is different from a strike, it is a lockout. This means the owners have locked out the players from facilities and hold all the cards. When you lock out the players, you lock out the fanbases that owners depend on. The delay in spring training not only impacts the fans it has an economic impact on the cities that play host to training sites. Cities across Arizona and Florida lose out on tourism dollars when things like this happen. That’s not what concerns me.
Baseball has been a part of the fabric of the country since 1876. It is known as America’s Pastime and has carried us through the Civil War where it has been said that soldiers from the Union and Confederacy would take breaks from the battle to play the sport. The roaring 20’s gave rise to the popularity of the sport. Over the years it has become a part of who we are. I have long been a proponent of making the Opening Day of the MLB season a national holiday. It should be, it’s time.
The nostalgia of the sport is evident this time of year even in small towns across the country. Last week in the little town of Shirley, I found myself reminiscing on the many trips my mom and dad made to the ballfield to watch me play. As I drove past the Shirley sports complex, baseball fields filled with young kids, embracing the true meaning of the sport. Anytime I see a baseball field it resurrects memories of my childhood and how much the sport has come to mean to me.
The smell of the grass, the feel of the clay, and the sounds of the game cannot be duplicated. The lockout at the professional level cannot take that away. The spirit of the game and what it has come to mean to me is ingrained into who I am. It is a place where friends can unite and enjoy nine innings of competition. It is a father playing catch with his kid in the backyard. It is a sacred field where heroes are made. It is the sight of the Cubs winning the 2016 world Series. The tears I cried. It is the joy of the 6-year-old kid who gets his first hit. I remember plays that I made as a teenager, the pitches I hit, the ones I missed. The catches I made, the ones I didn’t. I remember the last game I played and the feeling I had when I walked off that field for the last time. I remember the games I coached. It is a sacred game, it is a part of me. The pros can’t lock those things out. It is more than a game, it is a part of me.
So, to Major League Baseball, if you are listening, get over yourself and play ball.
