Marcus Morgan announced that he is seeking the office of Shirley councilman, Position No. 3, in the upcoming November election.
For the past 14 years, Morgan served as a delivery driver for FerrellGas Propane.
“I had an opportunity to meet so many people in this job. From house to house, customers were so friendly, that it made my job a real pleasure,” Morgan said.
More recently, Marcus and his wife of 42 years, Tara, brought new life to historical, downtown Shirley. In keeping with a historical theme, ‘The Vintage Rooster’ and ‘Remade Arts’ has brought attention to Shirley with its unusual offerings – antiques, crafts, jewelry, old tools and such.
The business, which is open Tuesday through Sunday, offers tourists and local residents an opportunity to stop, browse and purchase some really fun items.
Marcus, an avid hunter and fisherman, attended the University of Monticello.
“My wife and I owned a ceramic business that delivered ceramic pottery to floral businesses all over Arkansas including parts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Missouri, then in logging in the southern part of Arkansas for many years,” Marcus said. “I also worked for Georgia Pacific for eight years.”
Under his leadership, Marcus brought the plant into a five-star rating.
The Morgans have two children, Brittany and Gavin, and a grandson, Cohen. In August, Cohen spent a week with his grandparents in the newly-remodeled farmhouse the couple purchased last year on the old Lowrence farm in Shirley.
“Tara has done a fantastic job with the remodel,” Marcus said. “We have been enjoying the peace and quiet of ‘the farm.’ Every day we see wildlife and while Cohen was here, we spent hours wandering the fields and forests.”
Reflecting on Shirley, Marcus said: “Shirley has a rich and unique history. The people are family-based and have a great sense of community. The town possesses the potential for revival and to become a destination in the county for visitors who want to experience this pristine, historical town. I am running for office of councilman, in hopes that I can be a part of this revival. I’m asking the citizens of Shirley for their support and for their vote.”
