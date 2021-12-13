A Mountain View resident is dead following an accident in rural Van Buren County, near Shirley, on Friday afternoon.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a 2013 Freightliner was southbound on Hwy. 9, at 1 p.m. The driver of the Freightliner was braking, when the trailer began to slide across the centerline, causing an impact with a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Darla Furrer. 80, of Mountain View. The weather conditions at the time were reported as cloudy, and road conditions were reported as wet.
