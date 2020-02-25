Like any job, being an astronaut has its little tricks of the trade, the small things you need to know.
One of those things, obviously, is how to do whatever it is you’re supposed to do when you’re in zero gravity. It turns out being in zero gravity has one particular “trick” (we tend to call such things “tricks,” when it’s more practical knowledge, but that’s how we talk) one has to know/do in order to function when gravity isn’t: You can’t get stuck out in the middle of everything when there’s nothing to grab on to.
So picture yourself: You’re floating around in the space station or whatever, on your way to do whatever experiment or test was assigned to you (we’re so proud you studied hard in school) and you come to a stop. You’d floated one way, you’d floated another, and now, for whatever reason, you’re just floating, but static, in place, not moving. You have nothing nearby to grab.
(I’d have to imagine this would be something between very relaxing and seemingly magical. Just… still, in space, not moving, just floating there…. But okay, enough goofing off, they didn’t build a rocket ship so you could daydream, back to work….)
And you go to move, move a leg, move an arm… but you don’t move. Gravity doesn’t exist, you have nothing to push against. You’re just hanging there, moving this limb or that, and just floating, floating in space, unmoving.
I’ve seen videos of the process, and when an astronaut gets caught in this position it’s hard work, hard hard work. They do this sort of swimming breast stroke movement, but it’s like they’re trying to hit a punching bag as they do it. Anything, they have to do something, some little thing, where just a tiny bit of motion, some little motion, can induce a trajectory and put them on – likely a slow-moving – path allowing them to grab on to some handle or whatever, to allow them to maneuver around in the environment.
The point being you want to avoid getting stuck hanging out in zero gravity with nothing to hang on to.
And it’s early voting and I’m a reporter.
If you ever want to see reporters arguing about tricks of the trade (and I understand if you don’t) bring up elections.
Likely as not two camps will form, the first being “Reporters should vote, participate in the democracy; they were citizens before they were reporters.” The second camp is the “Reporters should never vote; it could, however unwittingly, influence their reporting. They need to stay above such things.”
(And here’s a tip: If that same group of reporters start arguing about what’s called the “Oxford comma” just turn around and leave. Don’t even be subtle, just get out, run, before you’re bored to death.)
And the whole vote/don’t vote thing has that same feel as trying to get hold of something while in zero gravity; it’s a struggle.
Every year it’s like this, every year I’m debating if I should or shouldn’t vote. After all, I have to report on this stuff and take the reporting seriously enough where I don’t want to pollute the impartial news data stream with my personal convictions, however unwittingly.
At the same time, this is a great country, voting is a great right, the cemeteries are full of people who died to defend that right, and they were defending it for all of us, not just the reporters struggling to hang on to something in the floating space of impartiality.
Add here the double complexity as the work allows me to meet people, develop relationships with people who will run for elected office. I know him/her better than most people, obviously a situation which would impact my vote. Is that even fair, or am I taking advantage of the job?
And here, after those mental gymnastics have passed: Of course I will vote. If for no other reason than some of the people in those cemeteries were friends of mine, and talk about friendship having an impact on your vote, I just can’t walk away from those relationships.
So there you go, true confession time, working to grab onto something while maneuvering in space: I’m one of the reporters who vote.
I encourage you to do so as well.
Kienlen is the Editor of The Van Buren County Democrat
