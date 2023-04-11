A dumpster has been ordered for the months of April and May.
If you have flowers on the ground in the way of the mower, please remove them. You can put them in the dumpster that will be set by the south gate. If you do not remove them this month, they will be removed for you in May. We like for the cemetery to look nice for Memorial Day and Shirley Homecoming in June. Any volunteer help is appreciated. Thank you from the Settlement Cemetery Board.
