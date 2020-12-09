The holiday season is starting to come alive all across the county as residents begin to decorate their homes and illuminate the joy of the season. There are certain staples of the season that have always served as a special spark indicating that Christmas is here. Some that come to mind is the annual live nativity at the fairgrounds, the nativity scene that sits outside the Nichols family home each year, the city park of Clinton lighting up, and the annual Community Christmas party in the city of Shirley.
My family and I “relocated” to the city of Shirley almost five years ago. It was then that I was introduced to Mayor Lisa Hackett. Ms. Lisa, as she is known to most everyone around here, pours her heart and soul into making sure that Christmas is special for every child here in our community.
The pandemic has caused an obvious wrinkle in this year’s community Christmas party. Due to public health guidelines, there will be no community gathering. That news did not hinder Ms. Lisa as she and her elves have been making plans to ensure that every child in Shirley is still able to receive a toy from Santa this year. Plans are still being developed on how to deliver a social distancing Christmas, but she will find a way.
Last Saturday afternoon, Ms. Lisa and her husband Wayne were working to decorate the Mona Lisa and the rest of downtown. Her presence reminded me of all the many ways she works for the kids of this community. Ms. Lisa’s love and care for the children of this community has been a source of inspiration to me over the years. Each year she organizes the community events for Easter, Homecoming, Halloween, and Christmas. Her commitment to the kids and the people of Shirley is often overlooked and rarely celebrated. Lisa does not do it for the praise and honor, she does it for the kids she loves so dearly. A few years ago in the course of a conversation, Lisa told me, “I think of these kids as my kids.” Her actions over the years certainly affirm that statement.
For a variety of reasons, this Christmas Season was not one that I was particularly looking forward to. Somehow, on a Saturday afternoon in Shirley, the sight of Ms. Lisa working for the kids in this community seemed to light the spark of the season. If just for a moment that Christmas Spirit seemed to come alive in me. The scene reminded me that regardless of the hurts, hangups, and heartaches of this season there is a community of Lisa’s that are committed to keeping joy alive. It is people like Lisa that make this community more than just a place to live, she makes it home.
This season in Shirley is not just about the kids. This year will likely be Mr. Carl’s last year as Shirley Santa. Some of you don’t know Mr. Carl but every year he looks forward to playing his crucial part in delivering holiday cheer. Though his health has been declining he pleaded with Lisa to allow him to be Santa one more time. Lisa has found a way to try and honor his wish and we are all hopeful he will be able to.
Yes, the world needs more people like Lisa Hackett. What makes this community so special is we are not in short supply of her heart and care for people. The county is filled with individuals who do their best every day to leave a mark on this community.
There is something special about living in a small town. Every year around this time I am reminded of the many things that we have to be grateful for. My life journey has taken me from much larger cities and now to a town of around 350. Having grown up in a county of nearly a million people I missed out on the joys of being raised in a small town. There is nothing like living in a small community. We might not have the financial resources that our surrounding neighbors have but we have something much more valuable. There is a spirit of care and concern for one another that is unmatched in the big cities. That is not to say that there are not people like Ms. Lisa living in other parts of the state, but here it just feels more genuine.
It has been a trying year for just about everyone that I talk to. Despite the trying times, we are all giving it our best shot to make it through the last few weeks of the year. Thankfully, there are people like Ms. Lisa helping guide the way.
