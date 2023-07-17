Artists, Kathleen Hadley, Vicki Thibodeaux and Vicki McCorkle recently completed this tree mural to commemorate the many people who donated theater seats to the "old" theater at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
The theater seats had the name of donors on the back of them and when they were removed from the Conference Center last year the team at the Conference Center did not want those generous donors to be forgotten.
The names of everyone who previously donated a chair to the theater now have their name(s) on one of the leaves in this tree mural.
"Thank you ladies for this beautiful addition to our new room at the Conference Center and for not letting our donors be forgotten," Fairfield Bay Conference Center officials said.
