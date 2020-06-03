The Van Buren County Museum will be open beginning June 2 with some restrictions: Only three visitors at a time in the building and other coronavirus guidelines.
The hours open will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
