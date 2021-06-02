I like to play music.
It’s about what you’d think for someone who bangs away on a guitar (banjo, mandolin) as a hobby. I play like it’s a hobby. I’m not complaining. Other people dedicate their lives, go to music school and all that, but the rest of us just bang away when we’re off work and enjoy ourselves.
I like how, whatever you know about playing music, you can always learn a little bit more, and it’s not like a huge deal to get a little bit better. Move a finger here, strum this way once, get a tiny bit more insight into the language of music, and it adds to whatever it is you’re trying to wrangle out of the machine. It’s part of the fun.
A chord is made of three notes, played at the same time. A G chords is made up of the G, B and D notes, for example.
I like being a newspaper guy.
Years ago, years and years, I found out in college I like to write, got to writing papers for professors and all that, and showed up at the college student newspaper. “I like to write,” I said as a means of qualification, and I went out and, on assignment, did an interview.
I interview a psychic, no lie (she didn’t know what questions I was about to ask, in case you were wondering). At the end of the interview I drove home. That interview is long ago lost, long gone, and if it wasn’t I’d be traveling from archive to archive and tearing the thing out of pages. I’m sure it was pretty amateur in the grand scheme of things.
A triplet is the three notes of a chord played in succession. Playing a G, B and D in a 1, 2 and 3 arrangement would be a G triplet.
And I’m driving back from the interview, my first interview, and it occurs to me: Everybody has a story. I was hooked, this newspaper thing, this was a thing I wanted to do. I wanted to talk to people and hear their story.
Years later I came to understand the larger version of that determination: Everybody has a story and wants to make sure you get it right.
It depends on the song: Sometimes a chord, or a chord strummed over and over, as a background, sometimes a triplet as a punctuation to what’s being relayed to the listener. Different songs require different approaches.
I’ve done other things. In fact for most of my life, despite it being what I down deep wanted to do, I was not Joe Newspaper. At the same time, whatever I did, whatever I was doing, it came down to people who had a story (and wanted to make sure you got it right). A sales call? A meeting with an engineer? Always the same: If you got their story, “got it” as in heard and understood it, you were more than halfway to a resolution.
A minor chord is when you take that middle note, the B in a G chord for example, and move it back a step, called “Flattening.” It’s the third note in the scale and this is called “flattening the third” from a B to a B-flat (Bb in music spelling). People like minor chords, or minor triplets, it seems to draw them into the song. I’m not sure why, it’s just the way things are.
And the thing is, every story, everybody’s story, is different. So you can talk to the head of some Fortune-ranked company, you can talk to a guy doing time for repeated drunk driving violations, each has a story and each of those stories are different, even wildly so (as you can imagine).
Our stories are music.
