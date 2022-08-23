Our pets have a way of finding people who need them and filling an emptiness we didn’t know we had. So whoever said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend never had a pet, just saying. This week my daughter, Jessica, did something so sweet for a little fur baby in her neighborhood that I just had to share it.
A few days ago she posted on her Facebook page that she was looking for a used dog house. Here is part of what she posted, “One of our neighbors got a new puppy, and bless its heart, it’s tied up outside and doesn’t have any shelter from the rain. I am not usually the type to interfere or be a busy body, but this fur baby needs something to take shelter in during bad weather. I have a Labrador indoors 24/7. She refuses to even go out in the rain and this poor pup across the street is just sitting there getting soaked. When it’s hot, he doesn’t even have a place to get much shade. It just breaks my heart!” Her post had several people suggesting that she report them to her local animal shelter. Her response was, “The problem with reporting them is that our animal shelters are overloaded. Plus it’s a pit puppy and truthfully, it could end up in worse hands. If sent to a shelter, due to its breed, it’s more likely to be euthanized and I won’t have a hand in that. It’s true it could be adopted by a better family but the dog is well fed, played with, and walked daily. I feel that the best way to help is to find him a shelter. I don’t know their situation and just want to help.” She went on to explain that she hopes that when she gets one for them that they won’t be offended, she just thinks it’s the right thing to do. Well, it didn’t take her long to find one. Not only did she drop the shelter off but she got him some new toys to play with and he is one happy puppy! The owners weren’t home when she dropped off her gifts so she left them a note. What a beautiful thing to do.
Life is better with fur babies! A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself and loves you unconditionally. Cats love you too, maybe on their own terms, but they love us even with all our faults.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to “Cuddle your fur babies every day and give yourself the perfect start to a PAWsitive day.” Tiyasha. If you don’t have a fur baby give to your local animal shelter. Take them some dog or cat food, kitty litter, or toys, or give them a call and see what their current needs may be and help as much as you can. “I will never move and not take you with me. I will never put you in a shelter and leave. I will never let you starve. I will never let you hurt. I will never desert you when you are old and blind. When the time comes I will be there to hold you.” Unknown. My fur babies are my family, just because they have four legs, and are hairy doesn’t mean I’m not their Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.