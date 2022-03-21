Why are we here? What is life all about? Seventy years, more or less, and that’s all? All men have a sense of something great, Someone above all. The heavens declare it. The conscience in every man speaks of morality and accuses or excuses (Romans 2:15) every deed we do and every thought. Then we hear more from God. He sent prophets. God chose a people to bless and through whom to speak to the world. Others could become Jews but Jews were the favored people.
God gave the Law to teach us more about right and wrong. Revelation is progressive. The worship under the Law was rituals and ceremonies which typified a better administration when Christ would be the final sacrifice for sins and when a Jew is a Jew in Heart (Romans 2:29).
From eternity past God planned to bless all nations, not just Israel. He chose Abraham to father a nation of faith and a Descendant of his would bring salvation for all families of the earth. He purposed to give eternal life to all without respect of persons. “That in the dispensation of the fulness of times he might gather together in one all things in Christ both which are in heaven, and which are on earth; even in him” (Ephesians 1:10).
Revelation unfolds in three things, the inclusion of the Gentiles, the gathering of all from all ages and Jesus as the Head of all. The Spirit of Christ in the prophets testified beforehand of the sufferings of Christ and the glory He brought and the prophets longed to see that which is revealed to us today (1 Peter 1:11). “And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory” (1 Timothy 3:16). This is the story of Jesus.
Gentiles longed to worship, even made gods that couldn’t bless or punish. Jews waited for the “consolation of Israel” (Luke 2:25) and deliverance from the heavy burden of the Law. The world waited long. You and I know that there is a longing in the hearts of men which cannot be satisfied by any worldly wisdom, treasures or pleasures. Christ in the heart fills that void. The “desire of all nations” (Haggai 2:7) has come. There is just one story, one theme, many chapters of the story of life. Christ is the leading Character. The story is Jesus Christ from beginning to end. Your life is one chapter of the story. He is the Answer to your questions. He wants to make your life on earth good and give you everlasting life afterward. All eternity centers around our acceptance or rejection of His gift of life to us.
Do all to the glory of God. Spend your money according to His will. Someday you’ll gladly throw it into the streets for it won’t satisfy the soul or deliver in the day of judgment (Ezekiel 7:19). Seek education and include knowledge of God. Find pleasure in godly activities and not worldly pleasures. If you are a fervent Christian and still feel a longing, keep seeking God and remember we won’t be satisfied until we see Him face to face. “As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness” (Psalm 17:15). Then the mystery of God will be finished (Revelation 10:7)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.