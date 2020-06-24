Naija Laquita Adams, 79, of Clinton was born June 28, 1940 to the late Thomas and Murdeen (Williams) Collins in Shirley, Arkansas and passed from this life on June 13, 2020 in Clinton. She was a production control manager in the communications industry for over twenty years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Delba Dean Adams, two brothers; James Collins and Coleman Collins.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons; David K. Adams of Clinton, Arkansas, Sherman W. Adams and his wife, Regina of Clinton, Arkansas, one grandson, Samuel A. Adams, four siblings; Doris J. Ingram of Scotland, Arkansas, Lillie E. Hendrix of Clinton, Arkansas, Tommy D. Collins and his wife Judy of Clinton, Arkansas, Terri L. Fisher of Clinton, Arkansas, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Naija will be laid to rest in Shady Grove Cemetery by her beloved husband.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 2/3 percent of capacity at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
For online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
