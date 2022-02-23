Nancy Ann West, 70, of Clinton, Arkansas passed from this life on February 18, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Wanda (Kelly) Sanders and Benny Arroyo.
Nancy worked for many years as a team leader at Belden Industries and was a greatly loved Wal-Mart associate until her retirement. She was a dedicated employee with strong work ethics. Nancy was a single mother of two children, Sherie Lynn and the late Kenneth Allen (Kenny) West. Nancy placed her children above all and passed her values on to them. Her kind generosity was extended to her entire family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, grandson-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family members and many friends.
Nancy enjoyed her hobbies of crafting, collecting knick-knacks and displaying her family photos. She dearly loved her pets, Tux and Daisey.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Kenny West, and her sisters, Barbara Coffee and Beverly Talley and husband James, also deceased.
Left to forever cherish Nancy’s memory are her daughter, Sherie Monroe (Billy), grandchildren; Stevie Allen (Anthony), Shane Benton, Marvin Benton (Keara) and their father, former son-in-law, Paul Benton, great grandchildren; Cadence, Shelby, Conner, Zayea, Ava, Gracie, Tucker, Hunter, Castor, nieces and nephews; Caroline Hicks, Tom Secrest, Jimmy Secrest, Lisa Dawson, Pam Coffee, Julie Graff, other relatives and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Scotland Christian Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Scotland, Arkansas with Sister Shelia Gardner officiating.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
