This month is recognized as National Family Caregiver’s Month. A month set aside to raise awareness, to support, and to recognize those who dedicate their lives, often unpaid, caring for a family member with chronic or terminal illnesses or mental and physical disability. Family caregivers are often called into the role unexpectedly due to the sudden onset of illness or conditions. The role that these caregivers play in the healthcare marketplace is often understated. Their stories and struggles often go unheard and unnoticed. Rarely do we hear of the sacrifices these families make so their loved ones can age in place.
Grandma came to live with us shortly after my grandfather passed away. As kids, we knew grandma had Alzheimer’s Disease and that meant she did not remember things like she used to. After grandpa died it meant she could not live alone and would be moving in with us. An eleven-year-old child could not possibly know how life-altering that news would be. It would mean that mom and dad would have to miss some of our ballgames. It also meant fewer vacations, economic hardships, and many other sacrifices my parents made that I probably will never know about. It meant that when the time came grandma could pass peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Over the years I made many memories with my grandma Hazel. One of the fondest memories was her love of peanut butter. Grandma would often have a spoonful of peanut butter and would share stories with us about how she had made it. After many attempts to try and change her mind we conceded and soon those moments became cherished memories.
Grandma often shared how she planted, harvested, and processed the peanuts. As her disease progressed the stories became more elaborate. I can not remember grandma’s last peanut butter story but I do remember the day they stopped. Even today the smell of peanut butter triggers memories of my grandma and those many conversations we shared.
Those times were not without their challenges. What I remember most was that we faced those challenges without much of a support system. Not much was known at the time about the impact of Alzheimer’s and few people could relate to the stories my family was sharing. My family’s story is not a unique one. Many families today face similar challenges and do it without leaning on traditional support structures. The absence of a support system can make managing the stresses and challenges of being a caregiver difficult.
Family caregivers often experience stressors that ultimately lead to depression, exhaustion, feelings of being overwhelmed, and other health complications. Some caregivers find it difficult to recognize when they need help and are reluctant to ask. This approach can often increase feelings of isolation, depression, and frustration.
There are several ways we can reach out and support those who do so much for those they love. It can mean a lot to a caregiver for someone to provide a meal, run an errand, or have someone offer to come and sit with their loved one so they can go to the store. Caregivers need support systems in place to help them navigate the added challenges they face on a daily basis.
This month we salute those who give so much of themselves. We thank you for the love, compassion, and devotion that you show on a daily basis to care for those who once cared for you.
If you are a family caregiver, reach out to your neighbors and the friends and your circle, and do not be afraid to ask for help when you need it. You are not alone. There are over 40 million families who are walking in your shoes every day. You are the unseen heroes and we thank you for all that you do for those you love.
