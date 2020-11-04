There is plenty to like about the new Lincoln Nautilus aside from its name change. The former MKX is now old hat and for 2020 its Select trim has also vanished leaving Standard, Reserve and Black Label, the latter two presumably likened to fine blended scotch.
Unlike domestic rival Cadillac’s recent alphanumeric badging, Lincoln prefers to buck the trend and keep its names, well, changing.
The new model has promise with its stylish front grille ala Aviator and Continental, turbocharged engines, posh interior amenities laden with rich leathers and faux suede for the discerning consumer willing to ante up. Pros:
Whisper quiet ride
Powerful
Cushioned interior
Cons:
Pricey
Small touchscreen
Push button gears
Overall, the Nautilus makes an impressive statement and is a real standout with its minimal use of chrome, full width taillights and available 21-inch paws. And its smooth boulevard ride and optional massaging front seats pamper occupants on long trips or just running errands.
The base model has a starting price of $42,035, Reserve – $49,495 and Black Label – $64,795 and that price point aligns with some excellent imports including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus.
Engine choice is a big plus with a turbo inline four-cylinder cranking out 250 horsepower and a twin turbo six cylinder with 335-hp. Our Black Label tester was equipped with the latter powerplant.
For its mass of nearly 4,300 pounds, we recorded an impressive 6.1-second time in the zero to 60 mile per hour run, well within range of several rivals.
While the V6 power was a welcome addition on interstate travel, the four cylinder is no slouch either with an under seven second time reported. Each is mated with a smooth-shifting, eight-speed automatic transmission.
Cabin changes are minimal this year but last year’s overhaul was a big hit and it remains a plus. Upper trims also have access to available 22-way power seats with massage controls for front-seaters.
Storage is also plentiful with large door panel openings, super-size cupholders and center console bins fore and aft. With second row seats in their upright position, the Nautilus will stow about 38 cubic feet, growing to nearly 69 cubes folded flat besting most rivals.
While we liked the 12-inch digital instrument cluster with its multi-faced options, the eight-inch touchscreen looks like one borrowed from a Mazda 3 or Ford Edge, although the Nautilus does share similarities with the Edge’s platform.
Blind spot monitors, emergency braking and lane control are standard on all Nautilus SUVs. An available safety package includes full stop adaptive cruise control, steering assist, rear cross traffic alert with pedestrian detection and 360 view visible on the touchscreen.
The Lincoln Nautilus holds a prestigious place as an American luxury car offering a large cabin, powerful engine, silky smooth ride with an array of safety equipment. Whether it has the panache to go head to head with established imports offering more, some costing less, remains its biggest challenge.
What was reviewed:2020 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label AWD
Engine: 2.7-liter twin turbo V6
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 26 highway, 21 combined
Assembled: The Nautilus is assembled at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada alongside the Ford Edge and Ford Flex. U.S./Canadian parts – 40 percent; major source of foreign parts – Mexico – 15 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash Test Ratings: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA) awarded the Nautilus its highest rating of five stars out of five for overall safety, four stars for rollover protection; five stars for frontal impact – simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 miles per hour; side barrier – simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph and pole rating – simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety(IIHS) awarded the Nautilus its highest rating of Good” in small, moderate overlap and side crashworthiness, roof strength and head restraints, “Superior” and “Advanced” for crash avoidance and mitigation for vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian respectively. Both agencies rated headlight illumination as marginal or poor.
Warranty: 4 year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, 6 year/70,000 powertrain coverage, complimentary pickup and delivery during 4 year/50,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
