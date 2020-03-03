The Art Gallery invites Painters, 3-Dimensional Artists, and photographers to submit works for the April 21 Art Exhibition in the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, Fairfield, Bay.
The artwork is open to all artist eighteen years or older. Registration Forms are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center or e mail Charlotte Rierson, Art Coordinator -chardon@artelco.com. Deadline for registration form received is Mon. April 13- Mail to Charlotte Rierson, P.O. Box 1643, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088, or drop off at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
