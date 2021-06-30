Hot Springs Village artist Caren Garner demonstrated textural and creative techniques to eight painters in the North Central Arkansas Artist League in Fairfield Bay June 21. She brought art examples and showed members how she combines Gel Plate printing, collage techniques, and acrylic paint to produce unique impressionistic works.
If you’re interested in learning more about creating art, this is the group to join.
An acrylic workshop is planned for July 19 and 20, taught by Duane Hada, wildlife, landscape, and fish artist. Also, a watercolor workshop taught by Richard Stephens will be held Aug. 16 and 17. Enrollment is limited to 15, and there are a few openings left in each workshop; fees are $100 per workshop for members and $125 for nonmembers, payable to any officer.
Members meet each Monday morning beginning at 9 a.m. in the Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Prospective members are invited to bring paints and visit in their Paintin’ Place, as they call their meeting place. These meetings are free, and skilled artists are present to help new painters with their questions.
Newly elected officers are President Jane Gortney, Vice President Mark Davis, Secretary Ellen Kelly, and Treasurer Donna Buercklin. Dues are $25 for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Presently the League maintains a public group exhibit at Ozark Regional Medical Center in Clinton, where works are sold, and the club hosts a rotating solo exhibit at the Fairfield Bay library. Viewers can also find work by several members at the NCA Gallery, Fairfield Bay Convention Center.
For more information, contact President Jane Gortney at 501-413-4888.
