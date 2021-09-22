The North Central Arkansas NCA Art Gallery has a new Coordinator Jackie Thompson. Her assistant is Donna Buercklin.
Jackie would like to invite Painters, 3 Dimensional Artists, and photographers to submit works for the Oct. 19 Art Exhibition in the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, Fairfield, Bay.
The artwork is open to all artist 18 years or older. Registration Forms are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center or email Assistant Donna Buercklin burklane@ozarkisp.net.
Deadline for registration forms post marked before Mon. Oct 4.
Mail to Donna Buercklin , 49 Burk Ln., Greers Ferry, AR 72067, or drop off at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
The Art Gallery brings quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artists eighteen years or older and chosen by a selection committee. The gallery is open Mon. thru Fri. 9 a.m. 4 p.m. unless special events or conferences then the hours are extended. The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.