Women With A Purpose (WWAP) and North Central Arkansas Artist’s League (NCAAL) are partnering to hold an Autumn Art and Harvest Treats fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Lions Club building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay.
Proceeds go to support NCAAL community education and the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter.
Art by 15 local artists will be on display for purchase, including watercolors, acrylics, oils, mixed media, photography and handmade jewelry. NCAAL will be serving wine and cheese.
Donations for wine are appreciated. Twenty percent of all art purchases will go to NCAAL to provide community art demonstrations and professional art workshops in the area.
WWAP will be selling homemade pumpkin bread, cookies, cupcakes, brownies and other baked goods along with fresh popcorn and hotdogs. Participants will buy tickets to obtain treats. There is no admission to attend. Proceeds from treats will support the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter.
NCAAL is celebrating 50 years in the Bay this year. A multitude of talented artists in the area began gathering 50 years ago to create and share their passion for art with each other and the community. NCAAL was established as a nonprofit organization in 1976 spearheaded by local artists Jeanne Homuth and Melba King.
The organization has had community support providing various spaces in the past, and now meets regularly at their “Paintin Place,” in the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce building. The league holds several free art demonstrations and low cost professional workshops throughout the year for the public. They also support the North Central Arkansas Art Gallery and provide rotating displays at the Clinton hospital and libraries in Fairfield Bay and Greers Ferry. Anyone interested in joining NCAAL may contact Jane Gortney, NCAAL President, at gortney@att.net. Both beginning and seasoned artists are welcome to join.
WWAP was founded in November 2018 to bring area women together to network, to foster friendships and to support each other. WWAP became a 501c3 nonprofit organization in November of 2019 with a mission to provide community service to many worthy causes in the area. Fun activities for members have included boat rides, bowling and meals together.
Women in Fairfield Bay and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend our casual gatherings held the second Thursday of each month at local restaurants and there are no fees to join WWAP. To receive notices about meetings and for more information, please call Linda White, 970-815-6659.
