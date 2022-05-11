I have a coffee mug in my office that says, do what you love and love what you do. What this is basically saying is that you should love the work of doing what you do every day. I am so blessed that I have a job that I love and (for the most part) I look forward to doing it every day. I love people and I love serving my community.
This weekend was my wedding anniversary and Sean and I went to Mountain View and stayed in a B&B up there. We love the people we meet up there. Almost everyone we meet when we visit is musically inclined and with Sean being a musician this is just so much fun. At the B&B during breakfast, we met two couples and a gentleman, all from out of state, who like to travel together, and lo and behold they all are musically inclined. Go figure, laugh out loud. They bring their instruments with them when they travel and they go to places where they can meet other musicians and just sit and jam together. So after we enjoyed the meal and the fellowship I suggested that we go to the living room and let the guys do “their thing” for a spell.
What I loved the most about witnessing this was not just the great sounds that came out of this group of dedicated and talented musicians but that these men, all retired, were still doing what they love. Their days of playing gigs and standing for hours on a stage are behind them but they still have that passion and receive so much joy from sharing their talents with others. I was chomping at the bit to get out of town for a day and go fishing and here I gave up my “precious” fishing time to listen to these guys’ jam and it was just the best thing ever! No worries, the fish still cooperated and jumped on my hook. Well, okay truth be told no fishing story here, they liked Sean better this trip but as long as I don’t get skunked I’m good.
I have been so blessed all my life. I’ve only had one job that I didn’t like and I was fortunate enough to not have to stay there when I realized that I hated going to work each day. There were too many days I would just be in tears on my way to work. I think part of being happy with what you are doing is a willingness to seek the good in all things. Know your strengths and weaknesses and don’t give up. If money grew on trees then no one would ever have to work somewhere where they weren’t happy. This just isn’t the way things are. Yes, sometimes you have to work somewhere that you’re not happy, at least until something better comes along, so don’t give up until you find your happy.
I also witnessed firsthand that where there is a will there is a way for you to continue to keep doing the things that you love. These three men were such an inspiration to me and they will probably never know how they touched my heart this weekend.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to find your happy in your every day. For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at our jobs. Are you happy at your job? Do you dread going to work or grudgingly force yourself to go because you have to? Are you stuck in a job that you hate just because it pays better than the job that you’d love to have? Can you take a hard look at your finances, and make some adjustments so that you can take the job of your dreams instead of the job that makes you want to scream? It may sound simple, but I know it’s not, give it a shot anyway. Here is the rest of the quote from Roy T Bennett, “Do what you love and love what you do, and with all your heart give yourself to it.” Confucius says, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
