A new art exhibit has just been hung by the North Central Arkansas Artist League at Ozark Health Medical Center, Highway 65 South, Clinton. The theme of the exhibit, “RED”, consists of 50 paintings which will hang through May 15. Art is located on two levels: Upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing.
The exhibit contains original art by ten local area artists; Mark Davis, Shirley; Ellen Kelly, Kathleen Hadley, Carolyn Kuykendall, Diana Shearon, Ruth Thomas, Christina Blum, Jane Gortney, and Vickey McCorkle, Fairfield Bay; and Joyce Hartmann, Choctaw.
All works are originals in oils, acrylics, watercolor, and pastel. A viewer will see landscapes featuring barns, trucks, meadows and old houses. Eye-popping red flowers depict summer amaryllis, hollyhocks, poppies, and winter cactus. Bird paintings include Scarlet Tanager and Cardinals. And always, local artists paint pictures of lakes, streams, and fishing that remind people of the beauties of nature here in this community.
Art can be purchased to take home, with a portion of each sale going to the Hospital Auxiliary to advance their projects. By shopping locally, buyers can enjoy original art, provide benefits to patients, and encourage artists to produce more art.
The NCA Artist League is open to anyone who would like to learn more about art. They meet in Fairfield Bay, visit and paint together each Monday, and sponsor art workshops and demonstrations by outside professional artists. For more information about the League, check the NCAAL Facebook page, call President Jane Gortney at 501-413-4888, or Exhibit Coordinator Hartmann at 501-745-6615.
