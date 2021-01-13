Hello! My name is Jessa Heavin and I am the new Family and Consumer Science / 4H County Extension Agent. I’m really excited to be working here in Van Buren County!

Here are some fun facts about myself to help you get to know me a little bit. I moved here from Paris, Arkansas where I’ve lived for the past 12 years. In May of 2020, I graduated from Harding University. While at Harding I was a part of the Family and Consumer Science department and obtained my degree in Child Life.

Outside of work, I enjoy baking, crocheting, and playing many different musical instruments. I have a lot of learning to do and a lot of people to get to know in VBC. I hope that someday soon we will all be able to meet! Until then, I’ll be posting some things on our Facebook pages, website, and sending out emails so be watching for that! I’m excited to be here and start this new journey. Feel free to contact me by phone, (501) 745-7117 or by email jheavin@uaex.edu. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity / equal access / affirmative action institution.

Heavin