The 2020 Clinton football season will feature new faces and new foes. New players look to make their mark on the Yellowjacket football program to go along with a host of returning players from the most successful stretch in Jacket football history. Clinton will also move up in classification this season meaning new opponents as well as the renewal of old rivalries from the past.
The Yellowjackets began a limited practice schedule of conditioning but no helmets or contact on June 1st after the dead period due to COVID-19 was lifted by the governor and the Arkansas Activities Association. The Jackets would normally have had a full summer of 7 0n 7 competitions and team camps. The Yellowjackets began their formal practice schedule on Aug. 3 with 40 players, which included helmets and pads.
Clinton is coming off its best four season stretch in school history dating back to its first season in 1939. The Yellowjackets were 41-7 during the past four seasons, including 33-4 in the last three seasons. The Jackets won three Conference Championships and four playoff games during the run. Clinton won 26 consecutive regular season games from 2016 until week four of the 2019 season which was the longest streak in the state of Arkansas when it ended. The Yellowjackets reached the state quarterfinals in 2017 and were consistently ranked in the top five of several statewide polls during those seasons.
Clinton is coming off a 10-2 season in 2019. The Yellowjackets qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season which is a school record. The Jackets two loses in 2019 came to teams with a combined 26-3 record including eventual state champion Harding Academy. The 2019 senior class finished their careers 33-4 making them the winningest senior class in school history.
In 2020 Clinton will return to Class 4A as a member of the 2-4A Conference. The Yellowjackets were members of this conference from 2008 thru 2013. The Jackets went 9-1 while winning the conference 2-4A championship in 2010. Heber Springs and Melbourne are the only two opponents on the schedule from the 2019 season. Clinton will play old foes such as Bald Knob, Central Arkansas Christian, Dardanelle, Lonoke, Southside Batesville, and Stuttgart as well as two new opponents in Class 5A Huntsville and Little Rock Mills.
The entire Yellowjacket coaching staff returns for the 2020 season. Chris Dufrene returns for his 19th season as head coach of the Yellowjackets. Dufrene with 126 wins is the winningest coach in school history. His 126 wins places him in the top 20 of active coaches for wins in the state. All nine Jacket playoff victories in school history have come under Dufrene. Defensive Coordinator Joe Hudson returns for his 12th season along with longtime quarterbacks’ coach Jessie Wilson, and Line Coach Jordan Benson. The experienced and stable coaching staff has provided the continuity to make the program successful.
Clinton returns six starters on offense and five on defense from a team that went 10-2 in 2019. The Yellowjackets have graduated 27 seniors the last two seasons combined and will rely on several new players to step up and play key roles on this year’s team. The Jackets look to be strong up front on the offensive line with four returning starters, averaging 260 lbs., in seniors Chase Blanton and Ty Pruitt along with juniors Ashton Hoyle and Carlos Nava. The offensive line will also be strengthened by the return of Hunter Johnson from injury and Junior Josh Witt back in a Yellowjacket uniform after playing last season at Jessieville.
The Yellowjackets will have a new quarterback under center for the first time in three seasons. Harding signee and three-time all-state quarterback Weston Amos started the last 37 games for the Jackets. Sophomore Harley Tobin, who led the jr Jackets last season to a 6-2 record, along with jr Nick Eppley and sophomore Jobe Chalk are working at the quarterback spot. A junior backfield of Cody Davis, Eppley, Jacob Hutto, and Nathan Witt along with senior Blaine Emberton and Braiz Lynch give the Jackets a lot of versatility. The addition of 6’ 4” senior Jasper Burgess brings size to the receiver corp to go along with Austin Lynch and Spencer Bannister. Braiz Lynch and Kenneth Ethridge return inside on defense where they combined for 49 tackles last season. Emberton and Hutto return at linebacker where they combined for 45 tackles. Senior Aldrich Infante will take over the kicking duties from departed three-year starter Matt Gonzalez.
Clinton will host Pottsville in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Aug. 20 at Jim Tumlison Field. The Junior Jackets will play first followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets will open the regular season at home Aug. 28 against former conference foe Melbourne.
