Good news was abundant at the regular Clinton City Council meeting on Nov. 10.
The council approved employee bonuses through (ARPA – Revenue Replacement Funds), also approving employee christmas bonuses of $150 net. A call for volunteers to help hang lights for Christmas in Clinton, and if unavailable to offer time, also seeks donations of lights and decorations.
The most intriguing news, however, was that the city of Clinton will be purchasing land at the corner of Highway 336 and Quality Drive to start construction of a new fire station to house the ladder truck purchased last year, with hopes that it will also afford space for survival flight to set up a location for the three newly-contracted advanced life support (ALS) ambulances on the grounds.
Mayor Richard McCormac said that the location is “already filled, compacted and fenced,” adding that the site is “very suited to begin construction on.” McCormac credited Fire Chief D. L. Webb with this “major win for the city and county.”
He said he also believes this is a “very, very important purchase” for the city and county alike as it will provide for a lower ISO score. An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires, (www.bankrate.com).
“We’ve been striving as a fire department for the last few years to lower our ISO ratings and insurance costs for homeowners and businesses,” Fire Chief Webb said.
With a lower ISO score, each individual property owner and business owner should see a reduction in overall insurance costs.
The purchase of the land situated across from the Ozark Medical Center and the Clinton Water Department is a prime location for the new fire station. Also situated south of the Little Red River bridge, providing for better coverage of the area as a whole, with stations spread throughout the area. This building is of vast importance as it will be used to house at least the new ladder truck.
“We’ve been working on this fire department for a long time,” and this new building will more than likely “become the main hub,” Chief Webb said.
The location is also well suited to service the Lefler Estates.
The “owner of Lefler Estates has really worked well with us,” Chief Webb said.
With the expectation that the area will likely continue to grow and see an increase in tourism in the coming years the city council, mayor and fire chief want to be ready. Chief Webb said they want to be “ahead of the game.”
“I’m looking 20 years down the road,” he said.
Mayor McCormac said: “All of our departments are moving in the right direction, and the fire department has needed this for a couple years.”
The construction of the new fire station and purchase of the land will be paid for through the use of funds from the mill levy increase from a couple years ago and will be directly funded by the city with the expectation the fire department will be suited well to pay back the city through these mills.
Mayor McCormac asserted that funding in this way avoids the requirement of issuing bonds that would cost the city an exorbitantly high interest rate. Alderman Jeff Pistole said he also sees tourism traffic increasing in the area and that “the county going wet has helped us immensely.”
“We need to do more to promote industry growth,” Pistole said, and by doing so the area should see continued controlled growth and Clinton “will become a main hub.”
