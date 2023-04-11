In trying to keep up with advances in technology, and in an effort to serve residents better (an in a more timely manner), the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has added several webforms to its website.
“The hope is that these forms will be convenient, easy and save citizens and deputies time,” Sheriff Chris Brown said. “Around summertime, these forms will also be available on our app.”
More forms will be added going forward, but forms available right now are:
Incident Report: Many times residents either call dispatch or come to the sheriff’s office to file reports. Going forward, some of those reports will be able to be filed online from your phone or home computer, complete with the ability to upload pictures and documents. Those reports will be forwarded to the desk officer, and followed up on by a detective (if needed), and will be treated exactly the same as if a deputy took the report in person or on the phone. https://www.cleburneso.org/report
Extra Patrol Request: This one is fairly self-explanatory, but residents will be able to request extra patrol for things such as speeders, suspicious activity or even if they are going on vacation and would like CCSO to check on their house while they’re gone. https://www.cleburneso.org/extrapatrol
Employment Application: You’re now able to apply online for positions in patrol, the jail and civilian/administrative positions. https://www.cleburneso.org/apply
Commend an Employee: If you have a great interaction a CCSO employee, CCSO would love to hear about it. The commendation form is a great way to let CCSO know about a good experience you’ve had with one of its employees. https://www.cleburneso.org/thankyou
If you have any questions about completing one of these forms, please contact our office at (501)362-8143 during regular business hours.
