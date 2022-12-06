On Nov. 10, landowners of Searcy, Stone and Van Buren counties along with members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission held a meeting and formed a new Ozark Mountain Prescribed Burn Association.
Membership is $25 per year, per person. As a member you must attend AGFC’s free “Learn to Burn” class and participate in one member’s burn before holding an approved and scheduled burn on your property.
The PBA will, in the future, have a box trailer stocked with burn equipment for your use. Some items are Nomex personal protection outerwear, gloves, helmets, two-way radios, hand tools and leaf blowers.
The PBA will hold a public meeting on at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Marshall Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 112 School Street in Marshall, behind the Marshall High School. You will need to RSVP for the meal by calling the Buffalo Conservation District office in Marshall at 870-448-3184 ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.