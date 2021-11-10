New truck for Clinton

The City of Clinton was able to acquire a bucket truck last week. City Council meetings for over 5 years had included the city’s needs and hopes to acquire such a truck. The city had set aside $23,000 for a new truck, but was able to acquire the one shown from a local man for $7,500, the purchase approved by City Council at a special meeting last week.

New truck for Clinton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.