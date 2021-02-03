New uniforms for Clinton PD

CLINTON — Lt. Scott Solomon of Clinton Police models the department’s new uniform which was distributed to officers last week. Solomon was recently awarded the Senior Law Enforcement Certificate from the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement and Training. The certificate is awarded to those who meet the education and training goals of the commission. Solomon qualified with a Bachelor’s degree, 900 hours of training and nine years of experience.

