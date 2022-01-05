New Year’s Eve at our house was not what you might call a “traditional” experience. In terms of tradition, I cannot remember the last time we stayed awake until the stroke of midnight. That might be a tradition in and of itself. The house was empty and quiet most of the day. The kids were off each doing their own thing. Our date with COVID finally came to visit us towards the end of last week, leaving us both tired and drained. We watched a few Marvel movies and turned in early. It was a quiet, restful, and enjoyable night.
Shortly before 11, I sent a few texts wishing some of my dear friends the typical well wishes for a Happy New Year. The faint sound of fireworks in the neighborhood echoed in the background. I put my earbuds in and drifted off to sleep. Without my aid, the clock struck midnight and we awoke the next morning to a new day, a new turn of the calendar, and of course a new year.
The New Year is a happy time for most I suppose. We say goodbye to the bad memories of the previous year, embrace some of the lessons learned, and look forward to a new beginning as the calendar turns a page. A traditional time where everyone is motivated to make changes. The whole “New Year new me” vibe seems to be present in every conversation. Self-help books are typically best-sellers this time of year as we embark on a journey of self-discovery.
Last year around this time, I wrote a column dedicated to celebrating the beauty of the blank page and the fresh start the New Year seems to bring. There is something to about getting a chance to start over. The New Year paves the way for a clean slate of sorts that plays into our psyche and serves as a springboard for us to make changes we have tended to put off. So we begin the year with good intentions that we identify as ‘resolutions’ that are destined to be the motivator to produce a more improved version of ourselves.
For the past few years, the number one resolution made by most Americans was some variation of becoming healthier. To achieve that goal we begin new diets, commit to a new exercise routine, or agree to kick some old habits to the curb. As is the case with most resolutions, they seldom seem to last. Modifying behaviors takes time and a commitment and the ‘old version’ of ourselves is always present waiting to pull us back in.
In last week’s column, I discussed at length why change of any kind is met with hostility. We are creatures of habit. It is hard to replace old habits that have become a part of our daily routine for newer, healthier ones. Behaviors that become baked into our identity are hard to shake. If you have ever struggled with addiction of any sort, you know how difficult making a clean break can be.
In his book, Tiny Habits, Dr. B.J. Fogg outlines his namesake behavior model that outlines the atmosphere that must exist for any change to become successful. Dr. Fogg is the founder of the Behavioral Design Lab at Stanford University. His years of research led him to develop the Fogg Behavior Model (FBM). The model has been tested thousands of times and breaks down the keys to adapting new behaviors.
Dr. Fogg’s model suggests that in order for any behavior to occur three elements must be present and working together: Motivation, Ability, and a Prompt. (Behavior = MAP). If a behavior does not occur then one of these three is not present.
Motivation can come in a variety of ways. Our fear of developing an unhealthy lifestyle might keep us from eating at fast food places. Ability is simple; it is our capacity to achieve the task. In terms of dietary changes the question might be, “Do I have the ability to stop eating fast food and make healthier choices?” The final ingredient is the prompt. It might require more thinking but it is necessary to identify. What is it that prompts me to go get a hamburger and fries as opposed to choosing the salad and how do I remove it?
Fogg’s theory, when applied to any behavior change we commit to, is a systematic guide to successfully attaining new habits and the changes that we want to see. His method, as outlined in the book, is consistent with other theories of change that I have read over the years. Every change starts out small. It is taking the small steps and making the minor commitments that allow us to push forward and achieve the big goals.
If your goal is to lose thirty pounds this year, focus on the things you can do today that are attainable and not so much the big goal. Fogg would argue that it is the small incremental steps that allow us to keep pushing forward and achieving our goals. It was a helpful read to me and I hope that reflecting on the model will help you as we journey together in the New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.