‘Rivers never go in reverse. So try to live like a river. Forget your past and focus on your future. Always be positive.” Unknown. You can’t change the past so focusing on the future and being grateful for the now is really your best option and the key to a happier and more fulfilling life.
“Keeping one’s attitude positive, especially when the world conspires to make us mad, is one of the great accomplishments of life.” Brendon Burchard. This quote is easier to say than to do but the benefit of making this happen far outweighs the challenge. What an accomplishment when you succeed!
I love this one, “Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.” Zig Ziglar. Soar high my friend, soar high. The sky is the limit and you and only you can determine to what heights you will soar.
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” Helen Keller. “From out of the darkness you will shine if you put your past behind and let your light shine.” Jackie Sikes.
“With a positive attitude, it is possible to turn situations of failure into success.” Dan Miller. Who doesn’t want to have success in their life? Success begins with attitude.
So I think by now you get my drift and I’ll bet you can guess what your kindness challenge will be for the week. That’s right, stay positive. Look for the good in all things. Not just this week but in all your days to come. I sure wish I would have learned this lesson a long time ago. When I perform weddings one of the lines in the vows I speak says something about learning to make the important things matter and letting the rest of it go. Life is too short to dwell on all the negatives. I want this for each of you. Staying positive is a lifetime commitment, it is not just a new years resolution. Dieting is a lifestyle change not a new years resolution. Giving more to others, and practicing kindness every day is building your character not a new years resolution.
So now let’s read out loud this Positivity Pledge, Author Unknown, “I shall no longer allow negative thoughts or feelings to drain me of my energy. Instead, I shall focus on all the good that is in my life. I will think it, feel it and speak it. By doing so I will send out vibes of positive energy into the world and I shall be grateful for all the wonderful things it will attract into my life.”
May you have the happiest of New Years with many, many blessings and every day ending on a positive note.
