There are exciting Children’s Programming developments happening at the Van Buren County Library. Beginning with three Preschool Story Time hours to choose from – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Plus a bonus Story Time on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the VBC Public Library Facebook page.
Parents have a variety of early literacy opportunities to choose from. Babies, toddlers, and 3- to 4-year-old preschool children are given age-appropriate crafts and activities that are in line with their growth and developmental skills and goals. The library also participates in a program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. This program promotes early literacy from birth through 5 years old. Parents can also pick up a registration form for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program at the library.
For the kindergarten through sixth-grade children, the library offers an After School Program on Thursdays from 3:45-4:30 pm. This program includes a variety of learning opportunities that are not only fun, but engaging. Activities that foster creativity through crafts and art projects, intellectual challenges through STEM-based activities and social skills-building games. Included in this program is a once a month LEGO’s at the Library meeting.
In development for the seventh- through 12th-grade young adults are programs like Girls Who Code; or a similar form of coding classes for both boys and girls including younger students as well. Also there are plans to schedule a “game day” that utilizes the library’s collection of board games. The library also has a Teen Volunteer Program in progress. This program is designed with the premise to give students “on the job” training in many different areas. Not only in procedures regarding working in a library, but also in public relations, teamwork, developing a good work ethic and so on. Whether it is for a college application requirement, for vocational skill development, or a high school assignment, the VBC Public Library wants to provide a positive experience for its Teen Volunteers. Students have to apply to be a volunteer, along with having an interview with the library director and youth specialist. Space is limited in this program.
Another area of development is in providing activities for the homeschooling families who reside in Van Buren County. Not only an avenue for socializing and networking, but to be a good resource for materials needed to support the educational goals of the parents and these young patrons. One opportunity that the librarians like to share with patrons is how to use the library system website, along with the many links that one can utilize on the site to supplement their chosen curriculum.
“I hope that this encourages all parents to come to our county library and discover the many opportunities available to encourage children through reading, learning, creating, playing, making new friends, discovery of new things and growing an existing interest in something that they want to learn more about,” Terri Smith said. “Your local public library is a great place to visit.”
