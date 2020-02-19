LITTLE ROCK — The National Park College (NPC) Nighthawk men’s and women’s basketball teams split games with North Arkansas College Saturday, with the Nighthawk women falling, 74-58, and the men defeating the Pioneers, 93-81.
Led by five quick points from sophomore Grace Crawford (South Side Bee Branch), NPC kept things close with North Arkansas College early, utilizing three pointers from Crawford and freshman Nya Moody (Lake Hamilton) to keep pace with the Lady Pioneers’ in-the-paint assault to keep within five points at the end of the first quarter, 17-12.
In the second quarter, both teams battled primarily from the free throw line, with each team shooting 9-14 from the charity stripe. Held to just five total field goals in the first half, the Nighthawk women struggled to find offense elsewhere, amassing just five total field goals during the quarter en route to a 36-23 halftime deficit.
Late in the third quarter, NPC staged a small comeback, outscoring North Ark, 22-14. fueled by nine- and five-point efforts from freshmen Imani Honey (Hot Springs) and Moody, the Nighthawks cut the deficit to eight points, 53-45, heading into the fourth quarter.
With North Arkansas College leading, 58-50, with 5:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Lady Pioneers doubled up the Nighthawks, 16-8, down the stretch to deliver NPC’s first home loss of the season.
Honey led the Nighthawks in scoring with 17 points, while Moody and Crawford added 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.
In men’s action, NPC utilized an aggressive defensive plan early, limiting North Ark’s top shooters to tough shots while going toe-to-toe with the Pioneers offensively. Leading, 21-17, through the first 10 minutes, NPC erupted on a 9-2 run to take an 11-point lead, 30-19, with 7:17 remaining in the half. The Pioneers did not fold, however, fighting back on a 9-0 run to bring the game back within one possession.
Leading, 35-33, at halftime, NPC kept its momentum, driven by a 22-point half from freshman Joe Ramey (El Dorado) and 10 points on timely shooting from sophomore Reyhan Cobb (Decatur, Ga.) North Arkansas College kept pace from beyond the arc, keeping the game close through the majority of the second half.
With 3:14 remaining in regulation, NPC finally pulled away, extending its lead to six points, 79-73, on a field goal by Ramey. Late defensive rebounding by freshman Terry Clardy Jr. (Conway) helped push the Nighthawks to the finish line, defeating North Arkansas College for the first time in school history.
Ramey led the Nighthawks in scoring with 28 points, while Cobb added 14 points. Freshman Kamryn Vick (Little Rock) and Clardy Jr. finished with 13 points apiece in the win.
“These young men have played so hard for us,” head men’s basketball coach Jason Hudnell said. “They made the plays tonight down the stretch and we needed that one. That’s a big win for this team and this program as we move this thing forward. I couldn’t be more proud of our young men and our community that came out to support us. This one was for all those games where we weren’t able to get it done. Hopefully this made up for a few of those. I’m so proud of what they did today.”
Nighthawks basketball returns to action Tuesday, Feb. 18 for Stock the Pantry night at home against East Texas Baptist University’s junior varsity team. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support the campus food pantry. The Nighthawk women tip off at 5 p.m. with the men following at 7 p.m.
For more information on schedules, rosters and more, visit www.np.edu/basketball. Visit Nighthawk Men stats and Nighthawk Women stats for up-to-date NJCAA statistics on the Nighthawks this season. Fans can also follow the Nighthawks all season on social media.
