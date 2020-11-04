In what it labled a warrant round up, Van Buren County Sheriff’s along with Clinton and Fairfield Bay Police and the 20th Judicial Task Force, took nine into custody Oct. 30, charged with a variety of offenses.
Arrested and charged were:
Zachary W. Gill, 36, Fairfield Bay, charged with possession of controlled substance, marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia for both methamphetamine and marijuana. Online court records show Gill having pending charges for property condition and failure to license and control animals.
Jason Aldon Brock, 36, Clinton, charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief after an Oct. 7 burglary was caught on security cameras.
Sabrena Justine Dawson, 35, Clinton, Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (Felony) after an Aug. 20 incident.
Vanda Nicholson, 38, Clinton, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Felony) after a probation search May 13. She was changed after being found hiding in Ralph Lawrence Thornburg’s home (below) during a May 13 probation search where drugs and paraphernalia were found. (Booking photo not available.)
Ralph Lawrence Thornburg, 62, Clinton, which the sheriff’s office shows charged with Possession of Instrument of Crime. Earlier charges result from a 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force probation search of Thornburg’s home where drugs and drug paraphernalia was found.
Charles Alexander Williams, 39, Bee Branch, charged with Possession with Purpose to Deliver after a Sept. 9 incident when Williams was charged with throwing a bag containing just over 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine from his car during a traffic stop.
Jason Green, 37, Bee Branch, charged with Failure to Comply with Registration and Reporting after he moved to a new Bee Branch address. (Booking photo not available.)
Dennis Jerry Horton, 44, Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearm after a July traffic stop in Clinton.
Tabitha Sue McKinney, 35, charged with Probation Revocation.
