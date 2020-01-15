No drive license testing on the following days at the Van Buren County Library in Clinton: Jan. 20, March 2.
No tests will be given that day at Van Buren County Library. As an alternative, testing will be held at the Ark. State Police Headquarters in Clarksville.
As a reminder, schedule your skills test on line so you don’t have to stand online. Questions 479-754-3096.
