LITTLE ROCK — Plans for this year’s high school graduations and preparation for the fall semester were central topics to Saturdays’ COVID-19 response press conference by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The governor has been providing daily briefings since a declaration of emergency due to the pandemic had been made.
No traditional graduation ceremonies should take place before July 1, although based on current understanding, the fall school year will begin as planned, the governor stated.
The Friday and Saturday testing surge, announced by the governor last Thursday, was also discussed.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Arkansas Commissioner of Education Johnny Key.
As of Saturday, Arkansas had 2,830 COVID-19 infections, up 84 from the previous day. This number included 47 Cummins prion inmates whose positive test results were entered into the system prior to Saturday’s briefing. Hospitals have 104 COVID-19 patients, the same number as yesterday, and 49 people have succumbed to the disease, up three from yesterday.
Currently 970 in the state have recovered from the disease.
In nursing homes, 194 infections have been recorded, up 38 from Friday, this across 37 nursing homes. Staff at these facilities show 109 infections, up seven from Friday.
On Monday morning, April 27, Van Buren County showed 27 infections and 21 recoveries with two deaths on the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 tracking website.
An upward trend across the previous two days “is now reversed,” Smith said.
Hutchinson, in presenting the numbers, reminded that the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) had projected Arkansas to reach its activity peak April 8 with a projection of 2,000 hospitalizations.
With Saturday’s total of 104, “Clearly we are well under 10 percent [of the projected rate],” the governor said.
In the statistics presented, Friday, the first day of the planned surge, showed roughly 1,000 COVID-19 tests performed in the state compared to 2,800 the previous day. This, the governor said, was not a final total, the governor said, as test data, including the number of tests, would not be fully entered for several days.
The current test numbers did, however, show a 4.2 percent infection rate, Hutchinson said.
These testing statistics would provide the information needed for the planned announcements in the coming week regarding opening up of certain aspects of state activity, including some businesses.
A note of caution was sounded here.
“Everybody is ready to be normal, but we’re not there. We’re not normal yet and we’re not going to be for some time,” Hutchinson said.
High school graduations, with the large crowds and out of state visitors were too risky to consider taking place before July 1, the governor said.
“We’ re not going to be having those large ceremonies this year,” he said.
Key said that his department would review the health data along with the department of health’s overview prior to July 1 before approval is given for that date.
“I encourage you to wait until after July 1,” Key said.
His department would be sending information out to schools on how to submit proposals which would meet social distancing requirements to his department for approval. The proposals were expected to go out this week.
Key said non-traditional remote means, such as video broadcast, remained an option for ceremonies. The problem was, he said, that even a small traditional family-only event would likely have groups of over 10, which would not meet social distancing guidelines.
Key said he department was working on contingency plans for Fall classes and would have those delivered to the governor “in the next couple weeks.”
The governor stressed that current plans are to have classes in the Fall.
The governor closed the conference announcing no press briefing would take place Sunday.
