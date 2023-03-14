OK, true confessions, I don’t think I ugly cried but the face one makes when trying not to ugly cry is just as bad. Not once, not twice, or even three times but four times I got so choked up and cried at my event but they were tears of pure joy and pride! I even remembered to say, “thank you” like my husband and children constantly try to get me to do. It was so good to see so many friends come together in celebration of change and hope for our future. Anytime God, our country, or our children are mentioned or part of an event I get choked up.
I’m a transplant to Van Buren county. I was your typical “city girl”. Born and raised in Denver, Colorado. My family moved to southern California during my sophomore year of high school. The private school I attended in Denver was maybe 500 students for the entire school, from first grade to 12th. My graduation class in southern California was 500. I began my family in California and we didn’t move to Arkansas until my youngest was just ready to start kindergarten. Can you say culture shock? It took me a good two years to slow down my pace and some people that know me soon realize that there is still the “city girl” in me because I am a go, go, go type of personality. I’m sharing all of this to say that the move to Arkansas was one of the very best decisions that I have ever made. I always dreamed of living in the country. Living that slower, down-to-earth lifestyle. I had a cousin that got married on a mountaintop in the Rocky Mountains and I wanted so badly to do that someday. Every opportunity I got I spent outside. I was the “boy” my mother didn’t have until one day she did. It’s not just the beauty of Arkansas that appeals to me most, it’s the people. I’m not saying there aren’t great people in California but it’s different. I’m not sure I can pinpoint the differences so I’ll just say it’s a feeling. Maybe that feeling is that I feel at home here and I have since the first day I moved to Benton.
Our event was about unity, volunteerism, and believing in one another. Knowing that together we can and will achieve great things. There is strength in unity. There is love in volunteerism, and there is hope in believing. J.K. Rowling once said, “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” Henry Ford said, “Coming together is beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” I feel such pride when I see such a wide variety of people come together like this. How can we not succeed?
Your kindness challenge for this week is to reach out to someone or another group or organization that would complement or help you reach a goal that you are looking to achieve. Invite them to unite and join with you for that cause or action. We all have strengths and weaknesses. It’s good to work together and rely on those differences to bring it all together. “You don’t get harmony when everybody sings the same note.” Have a great week, I’m still on “cloud nine” and feeling very inspired and humbly grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.