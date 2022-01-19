Noble Humphries, 88, was born Monday, November 13, 1933, in Mills County, Texas, and departed this life Saturday, January 8, 2022.
April 13, 1962, Noble met his precious wife, Elsie whom he shared 60 years of a beautiful love story with. He was a very kind and generous man who enjoyed helping others. Noble was involved in T.V. sales for 20 years in California when he moved to Scotland and became an avid farmer. He had a fondness for selling real estate and helping families to find homes and property of their dreams.
He is preceded in death by his son Timothy Greg Humphries, parents, B.F. and Rhoda Humphries, of Goldthwaite, Texas, mother and father-in-law, B.T. and Faye Crumley of Shirley, Arkansas, two brothers; Don Humphries, J.R Humphries both of Texas, sister, Sue Campbell of South Carolina, and brother-in-law, J.T. Crumley and Ellean of Forrest City, Arkansas.
Nobles’ memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Elsie, son, Benjamin Humphries and wife Annette of Michigan, two brothers; Doug Humphries of Texas, Charlie Humphries of Colorado, brother-in-law, Merrell and Julia Crumley of Texas, many nieces, nephews, and special friends; John and Joyce Aldsworth, Jay Feagley, and Beverly Wright.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Children’s Hospital and Ozark Foundation.
Clinton Funeral Services has been given the honor to be entrusted with these arrangements.
