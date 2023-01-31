The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has opened the call for nominations for its 2023 edition of the Top 100 Women in Arkansas list, in partnership with Arkansas Business Publishing Group and Little Rock Soireé. The WFA will recognize 100 women from across the state for their career accomplishments and commitment to being innovative business and community leaders.
For 25 years, the WFA has been the leading statewide foundation to focus solely on the economic mobility and security of Arkansas women and girls. As part of the organization’s 25th-anniversary celebration, the WFA is seeking to feature 100 outstanding and ambitious women from all 75 counties who are a mix of rising stars, well-established executives and board chairs, and those who prefer to stay behind the scenes.
“This year marks 25 years since our founding by a group of 100 leading women who were bold enough to pave their own way to success and help open the doors for more women in positions of power and authority,” Anna Beth Gorman, CEO of the WFA, said. “As we look towards our future, we are proud to pay homage to these trailblazers while also celebrating the next generation of fearless women who are taking action and helping us in our mission to promote the economic mobility of Arkansas women and girls.”
Nominations must be for a woman who lives in Arkansas and submitted via the online form on the WFA’s website. Recipients will be honored at the 2023 Power of the Purse event and featured in a special publication of Little Rock’s Soireé magazine in September 2023, celebrating bold, innovative women in Arkansas.
“We are proud to partner with the WFA to revive such a monumental list recognizing incredible women from all over the state,” said Mandy Richardson, publisher of Little Rock Soirée magazine. “Since its establishment 25 years ago, the WFA has become both the convener and catalyst for resources to support girls and women in Arkansas. Now is the chance for even more Arkansans to get involved by honoring a woman of ingenuity and ambition they know.”
Nominations will close on March 17, 2023. To submit a nomination, visit WomensFoundationArkansas.org/Top-100-Women-of -Arkansas.
