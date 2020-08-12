Americans are among the most generous people on planet earth. During these times of global uncertainty, more than ever America has an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of its generosity. You can play your part by hosting an international high school exchange student for the upcoming academic year and helping them experience American culture firsthand!
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 arriving soon to attend community high schools. Students from all over the world – places like Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Czech, and Thailand, to name a few – have been selected to participate based on strong academics and citizenship; all they need now is you! Students are equipped with pocket money for personal expenses, along with accident and illness insurance. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.
International students dream of experiencing the real America as they live and attend high school within your community. Our goal is to make each and every one of those dreams come true. Show the world the best side of America by sharing your country, family, and culture with an exchange student. During this temporary period of social distancing, more than ever we need to look forward to and celebrate opportunities to show hospitality and caring to others. By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you can help us continue our global commitment to spreading the ideals of peace, love, and understanding.
ASSE’s top concern is the health of our host families, host communities, and exchange students. Even as the U.S. and many other countries continue to live under temporary travel restrictions, we would like to reassure you that these students will not travel unless it is considered safe to do so by the U.S. and foreign agencies entrusted with public health and safety.
To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, please call Debbie at 850-866-6508 or the ASSE Southern Regional Office at 1-800-473-0696 or go to www.host.asse.com to begin your host family application. There are many students to choose from, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today!
