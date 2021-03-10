Non-profits can make money
A not-for-profit corporation is allowed to have what is classically considered a profit.
From CPA Lane Keeter, Director of Tax Services for EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants:
“The term ‘nonprofit’ is a bit of a misnomer and is often misunderstood. Like any type of organization, in any particular year a nonprofit can certainly have net income, in other words, show a profit, just as it can also have a net loss.”
“I would argue having net income is the goal of any healthy nonprofit because it provides more funds to achieve its intended purpose. The difference in a nonprofit organization and one that is for profit is that a nonprofit cannot distribute its net income to private individuals. Rather, it must hold or use its profit to advance the tax-exempt purpose for which it was formed.”
According to online records, the Red Cross, which exists as a nonprofit corporation, produces revenue above expenses every year.
