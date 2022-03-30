Norman Dean Watts, 84, of Shirley, Arkansas went to his heavenly home on March 25, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Shirley, Arkansas to the late Troy Marvin and Lois Marie (Gibbons) Watts on March 23, 1938. He married the love of his life, Martha Ann Robbins on October 27, 1956, they had 3 children, Norman Dean Jr., Diana and Larry Scott.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Martha Ann (Robbins) Watts, 2 sons; Norman Dean Watts, Jr., Larry Scott Watts, 3 of his siblings and 2 grandsons.
Norman was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed riding horses and bull riding. Norman loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and four-wheeler riding up the Shirley river. He was a truck driver that drove all over the country and a logger. Norman had a passion for old westerns and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He will be missed by those that knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Diana (Buck) Shaver, siblings, Sue Flowers, Wendell Watts, grandchildren; Mary (Nathan) Sipes, Andy (Stefanie) Shaver, Michael (Deanna) Shaver, Cody (Robin) Shaver, Stacie (Lewis) Puckett, Shawn Watts, Lance Watts, 14 great-grandchildren, best friend of over 20 years, Judy Roberts, Jomo his dog and loving companion, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation service will be 1:00p.m. – 2:00p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas with Funeral services following at 2:00p.m. Interment will be at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Shirley, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
