This weekend marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time (DST). The bi-annual clock change is always an interruption to my routine that seems to be more difficult for me to manage in the spring. As a child, having an extra hour of daylight to play with my friends was a welcoming thought. As an adult, it means it’s almost time to start mowing grass and I will be spending the next few weeks feeling like I am late for everything.
The concept of DST traces back to the 1918’s. It was originally developed as a means to conserve energy. Longer days allowed workers to use the natural sunlight as opposed to gas lamps and candles. The federal policy was enacted in 1966, as the Uniform Time ACT. Over the years there have been several changes to the policy. Most recently in 2005, a change of the start and end dates of DST.
In the words of Dave Berry, You will never find anybody who can give you a clear and compelling reason why we observe daylight saving time.” There are multiple opinions on whether or not to continue the practice.
Observing Daylight Savings Time continues to be linked to energy consumption. Longer sunlight reduces the need for lighting in the house and other appliances. Studies suggest that it prevents traffic injuries due to more people traveling during daylight hours. It also has been suggested that the long hours of daylight lead to a reduction in crime. Citing that more people engage in business during the daylight as opposed to the night when more crimes are committed.
There are opposing studies highlighting the negative impact of the changing of the clocks. During the switch to and from DST, human behavior is often interrupted and causes an interruption in sleep patterns leading to more rather than less energy consumption. Studies also indicate that the spring DST shift has a negative impact on alertness and sleep patterns. There is a significant increase, up to 30 percent in some states, in the number of fatal automobile accidents the day following the DST spring shift. The spring shift also has a reported negative impact on our work, mental health, sleep patterns, and possibly our circadian rhythms.
Opinions are mixed on the health benefits of DST versus standard time but it is almost universally accepted that the March and November time changes create many adjustments and interruptions in our daily lives. Yet, over a quarter of the world’s population is subjected to the time shift twice a year. Some states are seeking to make the changing of the clocks a thing of the past.
Technological advances and the reported negative health impacts have led many to question the relevancy of DST. Hawaii and portions of Arizona have been granted Congressional approval to be exempt from the practices. In recent years, many states have passed legislation to pave the way to make the shift to DST permanent, ending the bi-annual clock change.
In 2019, Arkansas adopted a state resolution to make DST permanent if granted congressional authority. Currently, there is legislation that would make this resolution a state law. Arkansas would need every bordering state to also adopt DST for the law to be enforced.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), Arkansas is one of 28 other states considering legislation regarding DST. Each of the states that border Arkansas are either considering or have passed legislation that would make DST permanent pending congressional approval.
Time will tell if the bi-annual changing of the clocks will soon be a thing of the past or if the pattern will continue. In the meantime, I will fast forward one hour, drink more coffee this Monday, and time will continue to pass, as it always does.
