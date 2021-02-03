I generally avoid national beat stories. Those are for the big kids, the expense account reporters shouting over the sound of whirring helicopter blades engaging suited leaders of power and commerce. Me, I’m a local coverage guy, not even sure at this point where my press badge is, and like it that way.
Still, a national story came up last week which was interesting, if only to watch what and how news came out of it. And in the end reporting is reporting.
Last week a lot of excitement when some people got to monkeying around in the stock market. They bought up a bunch of GameStop stock and caused another group, a hedge fund which had made that it’s legal-on-Wall-Street move of betting that the stock price would fall, lose money, lots of money, lots and lots of money. All those people buying it had the opposite effect of what the hedge fund was doing, and the hedge fund had to borrow money, close to $3 billion (with a “b”), to cover its now bad bet.
Let’s start here: I doubt there’s anybody reading this column who has been in the workforce for at least the last 10 years who doesn’t have a story about a hedge fund coming in, buying up the company and destroying it all. Maybe it was you, maybe a relative or friend, but the money guys buying in, stripping it for parts and moving on to the next conquest is as common a story as a rainy day.
(Aside: I type this as someone working for a media company not owned by a hedge fund. There aren’t a lot of us these days, and for this I feel quite fortunate, if not blessed.)
So I don’t feel terrible about the mental picture of hedge fund guys looking at the terminal screen and jaws dropping when they find out they’re out a ton of money, enough to go broke. It’s nice, in its own way, to know the sword has the potential to cut both ways. (Fair to point out here there is, somewhere, a way of life where one can borrow $3 billion on short notice.)
But in this case: The “buy GameStop” thing came up from a message board on Reddit, and in this case a board specifically oriented to people looking to ferret out good deals on Wall Street. It started, actually, a couple years ago when a particular user (using an ID I can’t put in a newspaper) started talking the stock up, that user got on there and started talking about GameStop. GameStop, the user said, had enough cash to cover its debts, but for some reason the hedge fund was shorting it, betting against it.
He kept building this up and it led to the event last week of a mass buy-in of the stock. Fine, but the story is the poster put in about $40,000 on GameStop and made about $45 million on this deal as the stock went from (round numbers) $17 to $413.
It’s possible, for that matter, that this was not some message board hooligan with an obscene identifier (with $40K burning a hole in his pocket) but someone at a trading desk looking to rally the unwashed masses to help him run a game and make millions.
And of course if that is the case, or even if it isn’t, the end game made the point: Millions, tens of millions, even hundreds of millions, over billions in total, for those who got in line early with enough money.
This was the second point not reported in this thing: When word got out, GameStop was being bought at such a volume, and the short sellers were losing so much money – just buckets of the stuff – that if the regulatory forces hadn’t jumped in and stopped trading, we were literally on the brink of not having enough money and/or options to cover what was going on. Think of it as a forming black hole, a galactic mass sucking in all matter as it grew: The gap between profit and loss was growing at an incredible rate, enough to turn the bills in your wallet into nothing, that the economy didn’t have enough in it to cover the value any longer.
So, regulators did what they do and threw the emergency switch, and we continue to participate in a viable economy today. Regulation saved us, at least for the time being.
But: It’s a viable economy which as its last big act gave us the Great Recession of ‘08. Now we have this near total implosion prompted by message board posters in some corner of the internet. All along we’ve been sold that banking regulation is not needed because free market blah blah. And some internet kids almost destroyed it.
We need more robust banking regulation, and it should start with oversight of these funds looking to find what it can to strip for parts, take the money and run.
