On a crisp fall afternoon, the Van Buren County Master Gardeners went on a search for our next nominees for the we noticed program. It has been a tough year for gardens and many of our nominees have refused to be noticed right now due to their yards not looking their best. However, we did manage to find a couple of people who allowed us to recognize them this month.
The first nominee was Charles Ellis. He was nominated by Marguerite Dory, and he lives off Burnt Ridge Road, between Clinton and Fairfield Bay. She nominated him because of the manicured lawn, gorgeous views and outdoor seating. Sadly, we were unable to meet with Charles as he is very busy, but he invited us to have a look around. He encouraged us to make sure to walk around the back of the house and continue on along the sidewalk. When we arrived, we were not disappointed. The view was spectacular! The lawn was immaculate. There were more than one seating area, all of which enjoyed the view. The first thing that we noticed was a barbecue area, covered and ready for a gourmet feast. As we walked along the back of the house, always enjoying the view, there was a back porch of the house that looked inviting. We walked a little further and there was an open seating area with a fireplace, a TV and comfy couches. We thought that those were the seating areas that were mentioned, but no. As we continued along the sidewalk there was yet another covered area with a fire pit and chairs. All of the seating areas enjoyed the view and were serene and welcoming. There was also a round about driveway that had a lovely garden in the middle. Along the side of the garage were beautiful grasses and roses. The gardens were simple, immaculate, and easy to maintain, which would free up a lot of time to enjoy relaxing in any one of the seating areas. All of this was at the end of a wooded driveway. From the road, no one would expect such beauty to be at the end of that driveway.
Secondly, we ventured down Burnt Ridge Road in search of a second nominee. They were nominated in May by Vonda Crocker who was our recipient that month. She couldn’t remember the exact address and didn’t tell us the names of the people. All she said was that it was a Japanese style garden. So, off we went. We found them and they graciously allowed us to go through their garden. They kept saying, “This isn’t the right time to enjoy the garden,” but it was amazing. Linda and Hugh McKnight were very gracious and very, very knowledgeable. They moved to the property permanently in 1985. They had to transform their house from a weekend cottage to a lovely and functioning home. They started the garden in earnest in 1991. The first thing that Linda showed us was the tea house. We had to cross a yatsuhashi bridge. That was an interesting bridge and Asian folklore said that if the devil was chasing you, he would go straight and fall because he couldn’t take the curves. The bridge went over a dry creek that was needed to direct the heavy rainwater. The tea house was inviting. Next, we continued past the 3,200-gallon pond. There had been a waterfall as well, but the maintenance became overwhelming. Going past the waterfall and pond, we entered the bonsai arbor and storage area. Linda enlightened us about the art of bonsai trees. The entire yard was fenced with a solid fence that had a cedar shingle top. All the fencing and the structures were built by Hugh. They had purchased the house next to them and now use it as a guest house. That property was also transformed from a wooded jungle to an Asian inspired garden. They have many native trees, including farkleberry, dogwoods and buckeyes. The house is attached to the garage by a covered area behind a moon door. Beside the moon door was a suiseki. Going through the covered area there was a walkway to the water where they can tie up their boat. It was such an enlightening and inspirational time. Linda is a great teacher and very knowledgeable. It was a pleasure to meet her and Hugh and enjoy their garden. Linda sent us home with information about their yard and the suiseki, as well as show me the books that had inspired them.
Even though this isn’t the perfect time for gardens, please continue to nominate your favorite gardens. Maybe someone has a beautiful fall display. Maybe you have pictures of the garden in its summer glory. Please feel free to contact me at birdies_nest 2004@yahoo.com Thank you to both recipients for sharing your beautiful yards and for making Van Buren County even more beautiful.
