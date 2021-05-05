Officer graduates

Clinton Police Department reports Officer Tim Baker graduated the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Black River Technical College April 17. Baker completed over 500 hours of law enforcement training including training on Community Orient Policing, Domestic Violence Investigations, Emergency Vehicle Operations and Police Patrol Operations. The agency states: “Baker is one of the newest members of the Clinton Police Department and we are proud of his accomplishment in graduating BRTC / LETA, we are also excited to have him as member of the Clinton Police Department.”

Officer graduates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.