Clinton Police Department reports Officer Tim Baker graduated the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Black River Technical College April 17. Baker completed over 500 hours of law enforcement training including training on Community Orient Policing, Domestic Violence Investigations, Emergency Vehicle Operations and Police Patrol Operations. The agency states: “Baker is one of the newest members of the Clinton Police Department and we are proud of his accomplishment in graduating BRTC / LETA, we are also excited to have him as member of the Clinton Police Department.”

Officer graduates