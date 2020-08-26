Officials discussed the first day of school for most Arkansas students and the need for more people to get tested during the state’s daily COVID-19 briefing Monday.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said he toured Morrilton Primary School that morning and was encouraged by what he saw.
“The students were already getting into their routine. They were already engaged in learning,” he said, noting he stayed as the first round of students went to lunch. “The cafeteria was exactly as you would want to see it. Tables that were eight feet long with one student on one end of that table and a student on the other end. They had changed all their procedures all with idea of following the guidelines.”
Following guidelines is key, he said, noting there were reports of some who were not doing so. He said Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero saw a school bus driver not wearing a mask on his way to the briefing.
“We must follow the guidelines. If we want to have a successful year, it starts from when we get on the bus until we leave in the afternoon and where we go after that and what we do will constitute whether we have a successful school year,” Key said. “We can do this but we have to be very careful.”
Dr. Romero stressed the importance of people getting tested.
“In order for our numbers to be predictive and to use for modeling into the future – that is for schools making decisions – we need to have robust testing in our community,” he said.
He quashed the rumors that people have to meet some sort of criteria to get tested.
“Your local health department will test anybody,” Dr. Romero said. “You do not have to have symptoms; you do not have to have exposure; you do not have to have travel to an area where COVID is endemic. We are open; we want to test; we want to encourage you to come and be tested.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson commended teachers, staff members, parents, administrators and students for “working hard to be ready for today,” and reminded everyone to follow the mask mandate and social distance guidelines.
“We’ve got to make sure that we all do all that we can to stay in school,” Hutchinson said.
