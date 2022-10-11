Fairfield Bay celebrated Oktoberfest 2022 on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8.
A continuous crowd of participants enjoyed great German food and beverages, while local merchants, charitable organizations and outside vendors provided a wide range of food and gift options both days.
There was a political forum for candidates of Fairfield Bay City offices, allowing the candidates to state their individual goals for the upcoming election in November.
A full slate of musicians provided stirring entertainment for the crowd on both days. This year’s Oktoberfest was dedicated to the memory of Cindy Wellenberger, the late wife of former Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger. Former Mayor Paul Wellenberger led both the Volksmarch parade and the following Roll Out the Barrel celebration Friday evening.
A big thank you to the City of Fairfield Bay and event organizer, Syrena Price and her staff, along with countless volunteers that allowed smooth operation of the event.
On Saturday, Kidfest was held with mechanical bull rides, train rides, a bouncy house, a hayride, carriage rides and many fun games for the kids. Oktoberfest ended with a street dance on Saturday night, and a good time was had by all.
