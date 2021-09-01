In 1946, two young people met and began a courtship that would span the course of nearly five years . He, a young man who served in a construction battalion of the Navy known as the “Seabees.” She, a young woman, Canadian by birth and someone he would describe as “beautiful” and “charming.” Much of the early years of their courtship occurred by sending one another two letters a week through the mail. The old fashion mail with stamps, envelopes, and telegraphs.
Each word of each letter tells a different part of the story of how two people became friends, fell in love, and prepared to make a life together. Their names, Madeline and Ronald Currier. The significance, my grandparents. When grandmother passed, she left behind a series of “treasures” that have remained unearthed and unbothered for over a decade. My Aunt was sorting through things a few months ago when she discovered that grandma had saved every letter that my grandpa ever wrote to her. The title of the collection, written in my grandmother’s handwriting read, “The story of the courtship of Ronald and Madeline Currier.”
The letters, preserved over time and collected in a series, are an example of how love came together and worked during those years. The words paint the picture of a young seaman head over heels for his newfound love interest. After meeting in Pennsylvania, he went home to Florida, while she went back up to Canada with her family. The coverations they shared through the mail revealed a softer and romantic side of my grandfather that have been hidden all these years.
Each word a glimpse of what it was like for young kids growing up in the thirty’s and forties. It will take a long time to read through all the material but I look forward to the journey. The experience of flipping through the tattered pages reminded me that the world my grandparents lived in and through is completely different from the one we live in today.
I hardly remember the last time I physically “wrote” an in depth letter, shipped it in the mail, and waited for a response. We don’t write letters anymore. Today’s courtships are experienced through text messages, emails, and digital outlets. I am not sure that my kids would even know the right way to fill out an envelope, do they still teach that in school? I venture to guess, maintaining a meaningful conversation also has to be challenging for teenagers in a world that must be captured in a 140 character or less.
It has been suggested that the digital age has simplified our lives yet it is hard to imagine a world simpler than that of my grandparents. Grandpa didn’t even own a computer until the last year of his life. It was the beginning of the computer age. He would play card games on it and to my knowledge never accessed the internets. The idea of life without the internet is preposterous to my kids. Today, we are always “connected” to some device or to someone. Those words meant different things to my grandparents than they do today. Connection and “friends” were real relationships driven by communication, being neighborly, and talking to one another. Today, having “friends” has been minimalized to numbers on a screen.
Pursuing through those lost love letters also reminded me that I was fortunate to to live in two different worlds. The one before the “internet” and the one we have today. The nostalgic in me longs for the simpler times of yesterday. I imagine there are many who read this weekly who have somehow managed to live the simple life. Reading the words of my grandparents, it is hard not to say that their world was a much better version than the world we live in now.
